A new headteacher will be taking over at The King’s (The Cathedral) School in Peterborough this summer.

John Harrison will take over at the school in September, after the current head, Darren Ayling retires at the end of the term after eight years in the post.

John said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the school into its next exciting chapter. I am looking forward to working closely with all members of the King’s School family to ensure that the school remains a very special place to study.”

A graduate of Lancaster University, John initially joined the Kings School as Head of Geography in 2001 and fulfilled a number of further roles including Advanced Skills Teacher and Assistant Headteacher.

A move to work for the Rutland and District Schools’ Federation followed, initially as Vice Principal at Catmose College, and then more recently as Head of Harington School, which was judged as Outstanding in all areas in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

In addition to his significant teaching and leadership experience, John is a trained Ofsted inspector.

John, a Peterborough United supporter, is a father of three children whose wife Bernardine is a senior leader within a secondary school in Lincolnshire. He has a keen passion for sport especially football where he has coached teams locally.