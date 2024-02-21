Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports facilities will go to the top of the table in Sawtry, after major funding was announced.

Sawtry Village Academy, part of Meridian Trust, has received funding for a brand new 3G sports pitch.

Funding for the pitch has been provided by the Premier League, The FA, and the Football Foundation. Approximately 75% of the total cost has been provided by the Football Foundation, with a generous grant amounting to almost £800,000.

What the new pitch will look like

Huntingdonshire District Council has also provided a contribution of £150,000 to support the project. Meridian Trust and Sawtry Village Academy are jointly contributing £100,000.

A 91m x 55m floodlit pitch will be developed, with the hope that it will be up and running and ready to use later this year. This project will also see the refurbishment of the existing multi-use games area, situated at Sawtry Village Academy.

Simon Parsons, Principal at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We are delighted to have received the funding we require to develop a state-of-the-art 3G sports pitch. We would like to thank everyone involved in allowing this including The Football Foundation and Huntingdonshire District Council, with lots of backing and support from the Sawtry community.

“This funding will enable us to create a high-quality sports facility that will not only benefit our students but also provide opportunities for local teams, clubs, and schools to flourish.

“At Sawtry Village Academy, we understand the importance of sport inspiring and educating our students. We are all excited to see the positive impact that this project will have on the school and the wider community.”

Mark Woods, Chief Executive Officer at Meridian Trust, added: “We are thrilled to see that Sawtry Village Academy has received full funding for a new, cutting-edge 3G sports pitch. The introduction of this pitch will significantly enhance the sporting experience for all students."

