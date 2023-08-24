News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

New 210-place special free school in Fenland given government green light

The new school will cater for pupils from age 2 up to 19.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 00:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 00:20 BST

A new 210-place free school for children with multiple needs is to be established in March.

The school will support pupils with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school will initially established by Cambridgeshire County Council but the next stage in the process will be to invite multi-academy trusts to apply to run the new school.

The new school is planned to open in 2026.The new school is planned to open in 2026.
The new school is planned to open in 2026.
Most Popular

The school is planned to open in September 2026; catering for 210 children and young people from ages 2 to 19.

Alongside a general need for extra special school places across the county, the county council has said that there is a particular need for more places in Fenland.

Fenland is currently the least well served district in Cambridgeshire for special needs, with Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech being the only special school in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children in the district can face lengthy journeys to and from the nearest school able to meet their needs.

A 60-place free special school will also be founded in Gamlingay, Huntingdonshire.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee said: “I am delighted that the government has given us the go-ahead to establish these two much-needed special schools.

"We are making significant progress in meeting the need for more special school places, but this announcement will enable us to create many more places.

"We now need to find sponsors who can develop innovative, first-rate educational institutions for children and young people in Cambridgeshire with the most complex needs.”

Related topics:Cambridgeshire County CouncilCambridgeshire