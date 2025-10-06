Hundreds of students and staff from Nene Park Academy took part in the school’s eighth annual sponsored walk on Friday 26 September, raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, part of the Meridian Trust, has supported the hospice for a number of years through its PLEDGES programme, which encourages students to give back to the community through charitable work. Since the event began, Nene Park Academy has raised more than £20,000 for the cause, including £3,260 for last year’s walk.

This year, students and staff completed the 14km route, which started at the Oundle Road site, looped around Ferry Meadows and the rowing lake, before returning to the academy. Students walked in their house and tutor groups, supported by staff throughout the day, with Sixth Form students joining together in their own group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raising funds for Sue Ryder holds special significance for the school and for Meridian Trust. The Thorpe Hall Hospice cared for two much loved colleagues: Mr Martin Bacon, former Principal of Swavesey Village College and founding CEO of Meridian Trust, and Miss Cat Black, former English teacher at Orton Longueville School. Both received palliative care and support from Thorpe Hall during their illnesses, and the academy community continues to honour their memory through this annual walk.

Nene Park Academy raises funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with annual sponsored walk

Speaking after the walk, Agnes, a Year 7 student, said: “I found it tough but I loved talking to different people on the walk. I like exercise and had a great day.”

Rob Grover, Academy Principal, said: “I’m incredibly proud to see our whole school come together again for this year’s sponsored walk. Supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is something very close to our hearts, as the hospice has provided care and comfort to colleagues and their families at difficult times. It’s wonderful to see our students giving back through their fundraising efforts, but also learning about the impact their contributions make in the wider community.”

Further donations can still be made via the school’s fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/page/npa-sponsored-walk-2025, with this year’s total already standing at £2,981.