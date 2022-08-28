Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nene Park Academy students celebrate their GCSE results.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “Our Year 11 students should be incredibly proud of themselves. I am thrilled at the results achieved both individually and collectively after another long, turbulent year with lots of challenges. They have surpassed all of our expectations.

“Each pupil’s success has been achieved by hard work and resilience. I am grateful for our academic staff who have supported every student to achieve the results they need to take their next steps into the world of further education and employment.

“Congratulations to every student for all their accomplishments.”

Nene Park Academy students collect their results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been some outstanding individual results:

- Eliza Greenwood was awarded eight grade 9s and two grade 8s

- Samuel Jobe-Mendez received seven grade 9s and a grade, 8, 7 and 6

- Well done to Harry Friend on achieving seven grade 9s and three grade 8s.

- Further congratulations go to Finlay Donald who was awarded six grade 9s, three grade 8s, and a grade 7.

Eve Magner attained five grade 9s, four grade 8s, and a Distinction* and Panche Gurev-Markovachev achieved four grade 9s, a Distinction*, three grade 8s, a grade

7 and a grade 6.