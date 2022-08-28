News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nene Park Academy 'proud' of its students for their excellent GCSE results

Students at Nene Park Academy, part of Meridian Trust, are looking forward to the future after their accomplishments this week.

By Ben Jones
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 1:49 pm
Nene Park Academy students celebrate their GCSE results.
Nene Park Academy students celebrate their GCSE results.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “Our Year 11 students should be incredibly proud of themselves. I am thrilled at the results achieved both individually and collectively after another long, turbulent year with lots of challenges. They have surpassed all of our expectations.

“Each pupil’s success has been achieved by hard work and resilience. I am grateful for our academic staff who have supported every student to achieve the results they need to take their next steps into the world of further education and employment.

“Congratulations to every student for all their accomplishments.”

Nene Park Academy students collect their results.

Most Popular

There have been some outstanding individual results:

- Eliza Greenwood was awarded eight grade 9s and two grade 8s

- Samuel Jobe-Mendez received seven grade 9s and a grade, 8, 7 and 6

- Well done to Harry Friend on achieving seven grade 9s and three grade 8s.

- Further congratulations go to Finlay Donald who was awarded six grade 9s, three grade 8s, and a grade 7.

Eve Magner attained five grade 9s, four grade 8s, and a Distinction* and Panche Gurev-Markovachev achieved four grade 9s, a Distinction*, three grade 8s, a grade

7 and a grade 6.

Principal Robin Grover added: “I look forward to welcoming many of the students back into Sixth Form to begin their Post 16 studies with us. It is an exciting time for all students who have many opportunities ahead as they embark on the next stage of their education and training.”