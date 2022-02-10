Nene Park Academy claim a hat-trick of school cup final wins, two goals for Joe Cole

Their year eight, year nine and year 11 teams were all victorious while the year 10 team lost a tight final 1-0 against Hampton College thanks to a Chris Valentine goal.

The only final not to involve Nene Park was the under seven decider which Hampton Gardens won decisively 5-0 against Thomas Deacon Academy.

Joe Cole scored twice for Nene Park’s year 11 side as they saw off Sir Harry Smith 5-2. Kevin Robalo, Ashton Haslam and Austin Sealy also netted with Max Jackson and Reece Hipwell replying for Sir Harry Smith.

Robbie Sutherland scored twice as Nene Park Academy beat Arthur Mellows Village College 6-4 in a thriller. Gerson Monteiro, Evan Waters, Zak Wild and Amarni Browne also scored with Freddie Parker, Ashton Addinall, Ethan Thandi and Lewis Zielski on target for AMVC.

Joe Walker scored the only goal of the year eight final as Nene Park pipped AMVC.

The finals were played at Hampton Gardens and Nene Park Academy.

Girls cup competitions are planned for later in the season.

