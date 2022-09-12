Staff at Barnack Pre-School have been hard at work over the past few weeks to create a new sensory room for its children thanks to a National Lottery grant.

The sensory room provides children with the opportunity to develop their senses, encourages problem-solving and can build nerve connections in the brain as well as offering a quiet, relaxing and engaging experience for all children, with sensory lighting, toys and interactive games.

The existing building has successfully been remodelled and the cloakroom moved to make room for the new development.

Manager Kirsty Adams said “This has been a much-needed addition to our wonderful Pre-School. Sometimes children need a quiet space away where they can relax calmly, to take charge of their emotions.

"It also gives us an additional space for our younger group to have age-appropriate small group activities, whilst our older group of children carry out activities in preparation for school.

"We are delighted with our new room and would like to thank the National Lottery for providing much-needed funding towards this. We look forward to our children benefiting from this.

Barnack Pre-School is set in the grounds of Barnack Primary School and serves local villages.

The pre-school offers a safe and happy environment for children from the age of 2 years.

It is open from 8:30am until 3:30pm in term time and is open for prospective parents to come and visit. To find out more visit [email protected]

