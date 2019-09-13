Mum’s anger as Whittlesey school removes pupils from lessons over choice of shoes

A mum has criticised her son’s school for taking him out of lessons due to his shoes.

Year 11 pupil Tyler Hickin has been placed in a behaviour support unit at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey, according to his fuming mum Nicki Mawby, who claims 50 children have had the same punishment.

Tyler with the shoes

Tyler (15) was initially removed from the classroom when he returned last week as uniform guidelines do not allow shoes to be worn which have branding or logos.

However, Miss Mawby (35) insists her son’s black, Van shoes do not breach the guidelines, and after the school refused to budge she kept Tyler at home on Tuesday even though it will likely mean an unauthorised absence fine.

She said: “They put him in the behavioural support unit and said until he changed his footwear he won’t be allowed back into lessons. And if he didn’t change them he will have to find another school.”

“I’ve been contacted by a number of parents about this who said they are pleased they’re not the only ones.

Tyler with the shoes

“I’m worried it’s affecting his learning. I’m incredibly annoyed he’s been removed from lessons. He does not know what’s been covered.”

Miss Mawby also claimed the school has provided footwear to children to wear which has ‘Slazenger’ written on the back. But despite her complaints she said the school will not back down and it is likely she will have to pay for a new pair of shoes.

The school said: “Parents/carers were sent confirmation in the summer term, as a reminder, of our uniform expectations. We expect students to be smart and to follow uniform rules.

“A small number of students have returned to school wearing incorrect uniform and we are currently in discussions with their parents about our expectations.”