Much loved teacher retires from Peterborough's Thorpe Primary School after 26 years

“I will miss all the children and the daily buzz of activities in Nursery and wish all the staff a very restful summer."
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

A teacher who has dedicated more than a quarter of a century of her life to youngsters at a Peterborough school has said a fond farewell for the final time.

Clare Burkett began her time at Thorpe Primary as a supply teacher 26 years ago and once appointed, worked in all year groups across school, from Early Years to Year 6.

She has spent the last six years leading what she calls her 'beloved Nursery', laying solid foundations for so many pupils.

Clare Burkett has retired after 26 years at Thorpe School. Photo: PKATClare Burkett has retired after 26 years at Thorpe School. Photo: PKAT
Clare Burkett has retired after 26 years at Thorpe School. Photo: PKAT
She left the school for the final time at the end of term, after creating years of memories for the youngsters at the Netherton school.

Clare said: “It has been privilege to work with a passionate team at Thorpe Primary School. I will miss all the children and the daily buzz of activities in Nursery and wish all the staff a very restful summer."

She said her fondest of memories during her teaching career have been seeing pupils thrive in their chosen career and making a difference in the community.

Mrs Burkett has a big passion for dance, spending many years running a dance club and taking children to the local theatre to perform, giving youngsters a range of incredible opportunities.

Emma Anderson, headteacher at Thorpe Primary School wished Clare well on her retirement, saying she would be missed by staff and pupils alike. She said: “On behalf of all the children, families and staff, I would like to say a very heartfelt 'thank you' to Clare. Her dedication, kindness and enthusiasm has made her such a valuable member of our team, and she'll be missed. Good luck in your new adventure Clare!”

Clare, who lives near Stamford said she will be spending time with her family and having a holiday after her retirement.

Thorpe Primary School, Netherton, has a maintained Nursery and is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT). The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted at the beginning of the academic year.

