Medeshamstede Macmillan Coffee Morning
Medeshamstede Academy SEND School for students aged 4-16 years old with ASD holds Macmillan coffee morning for families and friends
Miss Smith (Principal) and Mr Seamer (Deputy Principal) welcomed families and friends in joining the academies coffee morning recently.
Miss Smith served tea and coffee, whilst Mr Seamer dished out cakes and sweet treats kindly donated by staff and families.
The event was incredibly well attended and more tables and chairs had to be brought out for all the guests!
£201.70 was raised for Macmillan.