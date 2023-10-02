Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Smith (Principal) and Mr Seamer (Deputy Principal) welcomed families and friends in joining the academies coffee morning recently.

Miss Smith served tea and coffee, whilst Mr Seamer dished out cakes and sweet treats kindly donated by staff and families.

The event was incredibly well attended and more tables and chairs had to be brought out for all the guests!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...