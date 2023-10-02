News you can trust since 1948
Medeshamstede Macmillan Coffee Morning

Medeshamstede Academy SEND School for students aged 4-16 years old with ASD holds Macmillan coffee morning for families and friends
By Charlie SmithContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Miss Smith (Principal) and Mr Seamer (Deputy Principal) welcomed families and friends in joining the academies coffee morning recently.

Miss Smith served tea and coffee, whilst Mr Seamer dished out cakes and sweet treats kindly donated by staff and families.

The event was incredibly well attended and more tables and chairs had to be brought out for all the guests!

£201.70 was raised for Macmillan.