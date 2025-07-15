Marshal Papworth students gain valuable insights at the Lincolnshire Show

Seventeen agricultural scholars from developing countries in Africa had the opportunity to attend the Lincolnshire Show last month, gaining first-hand insight into the innovation and sustainability at the heart of British agriculture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students, who are currently undertaking a bespoke 10-week course in sustainable agriculture at Harper Adams University, are supported by the Marshal Papworth Foundation, an agricultural development charity managed by the East of England Agricultural Society.

The visit proved to be a deeply enriching experience, enhancing the students’ understanding of agricultural investment, livestock production and emerging technologies. During their time at the Lincolnshire Show, the students explored advanced farm machinery, interacted with experienced farmers and their families, and observed a wide variety of livestock breeds. These hands-on experiences deepened their knowledge of the comparative advantages of different animal breeds and provided them with practical insights directly applicable to their future agricultural endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scholars were particularly inspired by the family-centric nature of many UK farming businesses – a model that not only supports sustainability but also ensured the continuity of skills and knowledge through generations. They also learned about cutting-edge technologies such as the CowManager system and the use of sexed semen for artificial insemination – innovations that improve efficiency and productivity, and which many students expressed interest in implementing in their own countries.

Students meeting livestock exhibitor

The students will soon return to their home communities in Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe bringing with them invaluable knowledge on livestock management, new innovations and the importance of integrated family farming.

The Lincolnshire Agricultural Society were delighted to host the Marshal Papworth scholars at the Lincolnshire Show – it provided a brilliant opportunity to support agriculture across the nations and strengthen our links with the global farming community. Having the Marshal Papworth scholars speak on the Rural Voices stage was a real highlight – it was inspiring for the wider Show community to hear first-hand about agriculture and food production in Africa. We are proud to play a role in fostering international collaboration and learning from one another to support a more sustainable future for agriculture worldwide – Rosie Crust, Head of Charity LAS.

Sandra Lauridsen co-ordinator of the Marshal Papworth Fund, which is managed by the East of England Agricultural Society, said: “The visit to the Lincolnshire show is such an important part of our specially designed course. We are very lucky that our agricultural development students benefit from the best teaching and practical experiences at Harper Adams University. Visiting the Lincolnshire show talking to working farmers and critiquing that theory with what farmers actually do on the ground really helps further the learning experience, and ultimately ensure that when our students return home, they are able to hit the ground running with rolling out their new knowledge in their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esther Toluwatope Tolorunju Lecturer/ Researcher at Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta in Nigeria, “Being able to attend such a prestigious event was a rare and valuable experience for each of us. We were inspired by the scale, innovation, and passion on display across all aspects of agriculture showcased at the event. It was not just a learning opportunity, but a cultural and professional exchange that broadened our perspectives and deepened our understanding of how agricultural systems can be built to thrive sustainably and inclusively”.

The Marshal Papworth Fund provides agricultural and horticultural scholarships to students from developing countries to help them learn and share practical skills that make a real difference in their home communities. The Fund is administered by the East of England Agricultural Society.

To find out more about supporting the Marshal Papworth Fund, please contact Sandra Lauridsen on 01733 961024 or email [email protected] for more information. You can also visit our new website at www.marshalpapworth.com