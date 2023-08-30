Major improvements made at Peterborough's Clare Lodge care home previously rated as inadequate

A Peterborough care home which was slammed by inspectors less than a year ago has been rated as Good after major improvements were made.

Clare Lodge, the only all-female provider of secure accommodation welfare-only placements in the UK, was rated as Inadequate by Ofsted after their visit to the site in Glinton last September.

At the time, the inspectors said ‘There are serious and widespread failures that mean children and young people are not protected or their welfare is not promoted or safeguarded.’

But a year on, enough progress has been made to rate the home as ‘Good’ following a visit by Ofsted in July.

Inspectors said that children at the home are now making good progress in all areas of their lives, can express themselves and are supported to develop and grow.

‘Staff work hard to keep children safe’

Highlighting how the centre has improved since its last inspection, the report said: “Children’s needs are thoroughly assessed when they arrive at the home. The staff develop care plans that show how their needs will be met. Plans are reviewed and updated regularly. These updates include the effective use of structured multi-disciplinary case management meetings that detail children’s progress and highlight further support they may need.”

The report added: “Staff show patience and resilience when caring for the children who have complex needs and vulnerabilities. Staff work hard to help keep children safe. Risk assessments and behaviour support plans guide staff to provide a good quality of care, which reduces risks and meets children’s individual needs.”

Management were also praised for making effective changes, with the report highlighting that managers have focused on improving the quality of care provided to children. It also noted that management monitoring and oversight systems are providing managers with effective ways of scrutinising staff performance.

However, the inspectors did give the home some areas of improvement, with the report saying: “The most recent review of the quality of care undertaken by managers does not contain feedback from children, staff and other professionals. This is a missed opportunity to demonstrate the effective consultation that is evident in practice.”

The report also highlights issues that have been faced in the care sector, saying: “Recruitment remains an ongoing challenge. Managers have been creative in their approach to recruiting and retaining staff. There has been some success, resulting in fewer vacancies. There is not currently a full staff complement, and the use of agency staff continues, which managers are working on reducing.”

Some of most vulnerable children ‘getting the care they deserve’

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Education, Skills and the University, welcomed the report, and said: “ I am delighted with such a positive report, this is a great reflection on the hard work undertaken by our amazing staff at the home. Clare Lodge cares for some of the most vulnerable children in our society and I am pleased that they are getting the right care they deserve’.