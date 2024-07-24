Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs Kate Trethewy of Longthorpe Primary School, part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) has won Head Teacher of the Year Award from Term Times Education Awards.

Teaching excellence in local schools has been celebrated by a special Education Awards campaign and The Term Times Magazine Education Awards 2024 in partnership with Kip McGrath Peterborough Education Centres set out to find four worthy winners to recognise school staff who go the extra mile in a challenging profession.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “We are extremely fortunate as a Trust to have a Headteacher of Kate Trethewy's calibre. Having taken Thorpe Primary School to a strong Ofsted judgement in 2022, I was completely confident that she would be the perfect person to step across to lead Longthorpe Primary School to a similarly successful judgement earlier this year. She did that superbly and is held in the highest regard by staff, pupils and parents in the school community. I am very grateful to her for her vision and determination to do the very best for the children in our Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Trethewy was nominated by several parents from the school for the way she has already transformed the school with her inspirational approach.

Mrs Trethewy wins Teacher of the Year Award

Parent, Lisa Deacon said: “Her first acts as a leader were to seek parents’ feedback and act rapidly. We now have a supportive school community with visible leadership and clear communication about events and standards. She is an excellent leader who inspires her team to create an environment of respect with children who are safe and ready to learn.”

Mrs Trethewy said: “I am extremely humbled to have been nominated for this award and thank the parents who took the time to nominate me. Moreover, I am honoured and privileged to be leading such a wonderful school with the most amazing children, staff and families, who make me smile every single day. Being a headteacher is a tough job but equally is the most rewarding job I can ever imagine doing. I have been lucky enough to fall in love with every school community I’ve worked in and Longthorpe is no exception to this. Our school community is incredibly special and that drives me to want to be the best I can be and to secure the best possible outcomes for the children and the school as a whole. We have a clear vision for our future to become an exceptional school and we have all the right ingredients to achieve that. Thank you to the parents who took the time to nominate me for this award. I am deeply honoured, thankful and excited to continue our journey.”

Steven Beacham, publisher of Term Times magazine said: “School staff and teachers work in an increasingly difficult environment and face many challenges, but often don’t receive the recognition they deserve. We wanted to reward their commitment and dedication to giving our children the best start in life. We hope these awards show just how valued they truly really are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the fourth Education Awards organised by the magazine, and the first since the pandemic. Each winner has been presented with a commemorative glass trophy.

Longthorpe Primary School has demonstrated its dedication to the well-being and development of its students. ​ The school's emphasis on celebrating diversity and promoting understanding among students from varying backgrounds has created a sense of unity and prepared them to be good citizens. ​ Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School are happy, safe, and have friendly relationships with one another. ​ They feel supported by the staff and have opportunities to resolve any disagreements that may arise.

The school's commitment to academic excellence is evident in the achievements of its students. Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School build their knowledge effectively across all subjects, although there is room for improvement in the consistency of their writing skills. The school offers a range of trips and clubs that allow students to make friends and explore new interests, such as singing in a choir. ​

Headteacher Kate Trethewy said: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved at our school in a relatively short space of time and am excited about the next steps on our journey to become a truly exceptional school. I am fortunate to work with an amazing set of staff who work hard to give our children a quality educational experience and to be surrounded by amazing children who make me smile every single day is an absolute privilege.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longthorpe Primary School has made significant improvements since its previous inspection. ​ The school has redesigned its curriculum to ensure clear progression and defined learning outcomes for students. ​ Teachers adapt the curriculum to meet the needs of students with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND), and effective questioning techniques are used to address any gaps in knowledge. ​ However, there is a need for a more consistent approach to developing writing skills across different subjects. ​

The school's commitment to personal development is evident through its broad range of cultural experiences, leadership opportunities, and social development clubs. ​ Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, led by CEO Ian Young and chaired by Claire Higgins, has worked closely with the school to support its improvement efforts, particularly in meeting the needs of students with SEND. ​

Safeguarding is a top priority at Longthorpe Primary School, and the arrangements in place have been deemed effective. ​ The school ensures that the well-being and safety of its students are paramount. ​

Longthorpe Primary School, an academy converter, caters to students aged 4 to 11 and has a mixed gender student population. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 416 students on the school roll, the school provides a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.