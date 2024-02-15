Local students visit engineering company Howden Turbo to learn about apprenticeships
The Deepings School , part of Anthem Schools Trust, has marked National Apprenticeship Week.
National Apprenticeship Week 2024 (NAW) took place between the 5th to the 11th of February and is an opportunity for the education and skills sector to celebrate the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy. The Department for Education is an official partner of NAW and they announced that the theme for this year’s awareness week is ‘Skills For Life’.
The school kicked off the week by arranging for a group of students to visit Howden Turbo to learn about their apprenticeship opportunities. Howden Turbo GmbH is a German founded engineering company and Howden Turbo UK is the home of the Peter Brotherhood product brand. They design, manufacture, install, commission and support Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Gas Compressors and CHP solutions. The lucky students were treated to a morning of discovery and challenges.
Mrs Gedney, the Year 8 Deputy Head of Year at the school has also been sharing her own apprenticeship experience with students, as she was an apprentice florist. She believes apprenticeships are a great option for students, saying:
‘For 2 years I made the coffee, swept the floor, cleaned the shop and did all the menial tasks to support the senior florist. I earned £50 a week which was very little money for a lot of effort!
I attended college 1 day a week for 3 years – NVQ levels 1,2 & 3. By the time I became qualified, I understood the industry fully which I would say made me a great florist.
My resilience grew as I was learning my trade as I started at the bottom. Eventually I was the senior florist with a junior florist to train !
I do not work as a florist now but will do the occasional wedding if I am asked.’
The Deepings School also recently celebrated the revalidation of their National Careers Quality Standard Mark – this means they have now held the award for 20 consecutive years!
Kirstie Johnson, Headteacher at The Deepings School said:
“It’s been great to shine a light on apprenticeships during NAW and I know lots of students have been thinking hard about their future career paths. It’s never too early for young people to start exploring their options post-secondary school and at The Deepings we will continue to have a strong focus on employability and careers.”