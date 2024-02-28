Local students to represent the region at the UK national final FIRST® LEGO® League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from the Lego Club at The Deepings School , part of Anthem Schools Trust, have recently taken part in the regional heat of the FIRST® LEGO® League, which is designed to inspire young people through hands-on learning.

All three teams from The Deepings School won trophies and one of the teams the ‘Da’ Valuable Vinci’s’ won the overall competition and will represent the school and region at the UK national final held in Harrogate in the spring.

The FIRST® LEGO® League guides youth through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning and exploration at an early age. Students will come to understand the basics of STEM and apply their skills in an exciting competition while building habits of learning, confidence, and teamwork skills along the way. Some teams earn an invitation to FIRST LEGO League World Festival as part of FIRST Championship, where teams from all over the world meet and compete.

The Deepings students at Lego club

