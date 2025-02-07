Local pupils plant seeds of wellbeing in Children's Mental Health Week

Mr Fry with pupils from Alderman Jacobs Primary School in Whittlesey

Schools across the Soke Education Trust have embraced this year's Children's Mental Health Week theme, 'Know Yourself, Grow Yourself', with a range of creative and engaging activities designed to promote emotional wellbeing among pupils.

The trust is a group of six primary schools located in Peterborough and surrounding villages; Alderman Jacobs, Gunthorpe, John Clare, Northborough, Werrington, and Wittering Primary Schools.

At Alderman Jacobs Primary School in Whittlesey, Peterborough, students participated in a symbolic wildflower seed-planting activity in the school's garden area. Headteacher Martin Fry led by example, helping to create a wildflower meadow. "This activity gives our children a chance to explore their feelings and learn about themselves in a really positive way," said Martin Fry. "We want our pupils to feel supported and understand that it's okay to talk about their emotions and learn healthy ways of managing them."

The school has incorporated daily five-minute mindful breathing exercises and dedicated mental health lessons throughout the week. Each class participated in a specific Key Stage assembly focused on mental health, with activities and resources available to both students and parents to encourage conversations about emotional wellbeing. The school's commitment also extends to staff, with plans for a Staff Wellbeing Week to follow.

Gunthorpe Primary School encouraged self-expression through a non-uniform day on Friday where pupils wore their favourite colours or outfits that best represent their personalities. "It's wonderful to see the children expressing themselves so confidently," remarked Chris Scales, Headteacher at Gunthorpe. The school holds weekly wellbeing assemblies focusing on different aspects of managing wellbeing, such as the importance of sleep, resilience, and acceptance. During these assemblies, children share a weekly affirmation and practice breathing exercises. The school also runs a wellbeing club to support anyone feeling overwhelmed or in need of someone to talk to.

John Clare Primary School embraced nature as a tool for wellbeing, holding additional Forest School sessions and designing wellbeing gardens. "Connecting with nature has proven benefits for mental health," explained Sarah Nicolson, Headteacher at John Clare. "Our pupils have really engaged with these outdoor activities."

Wittering, Northborough, and Werrington primary schools all participated with special assemblies focused on the 'Know Yourself, Grow Yourself' theme, encouraging pupils to reflect on their personal growth and emotional needs.

Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, expressed her pride in the schools' initiatives: "I'm thrilled to see our schools embracing Children's Mental Health Week so wholeheartedly. These activities not only raise awareness but also provide practical tools for our pupils to support their own mental wellbeing. It's a fantastic example of our trust-wide commitment to nurturing every aspect of our children's development."