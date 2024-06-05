Local Peterborough student awarded Eco Ambassador of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 13th annual PECT Eco Awards, sponsored by Milestone Infrastructure, celebrated the exceptional environmental efforts of local schools on 16th May 2024 at the Key Theatre, Peterborough. The awards combined a series of workshops for student attendees and showcased a year of impressive eco-education projects from students across the region.

The morning saw the primary and secondary students taking part in a variety of sustainability workshops, including exploring fast fashion with Jumped Up Theatre, DNA testing of strawberries with ARU Peterborough, local and seasonal cooking with Kids Country UK, sampling air quality with SAHME, and reducing river pollution with recycling charity, RECOUP.

Spotlight on Eco Ambassador of the Year

Raheemah, a Year 9 student from the City of Peterborough Academy, received high praise from judges and was awarded the ‘Eco Ambassador of the Year 2024’ Award. By working across year groups, Raheemah has led initiatives to create new spaces for wildlife, increased biodiversity by planting wildflowers, instilled a sense of pride in fellow students about their school environment, and left a lasting legacy for others to follow.

Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Marco Cereste with winner Raheemah - City of Peterborough Academy

The awards provided a platform for students like Raheemah to present their projects and share their expertise with other schools, sponsors, and a range of influencers from around Peterborough including the new Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste.

"Local students have been doing amazing work to improve our environment, and we were delighted to celebrate that at the Eco Awards 2024," said Heidi Latronico-Ferris, PECT's Climate Education Lead. "All the sponsors and VIP guests agreed that the student project displays were outstanding, and all the schools left with an award, fresh ideas, and enthusiasm to prepare for their next project!"

Some of the awards also came with fantastic prizes for the students including a trip to ARU’s Bioscience Lab (thank you to ARU Peterborough), and a £200 gardening voucher for the winning school’s grounds (thank you to Milestone Infrastructure).

Congratulations to the PECT Eco Awards 2024 Winners:

Jumped Up Theatre - Learning about Fast Fashion

Eco Factor Award – St Augustines C of E

Eco Ambassador of the Year – Raheemah from City of Peterborough Academy

Sustainable School of the Year – City of Peterborough Academy

Climate Education Award – Heltwate School

Kids Country - Learning about sustainable and local food

ARU Peterborough Award for Sustainability – Soham Village College

Milestone Special Commendation Award – Thomas Deacon Primary & Academy

Student Choice Award - Thomas Deacon Primary & Academy

Landmark Theatres Host Award – Kings Ely Juniors