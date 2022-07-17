A life saving defibrillator has been installed at a primary school thanks to a housebuilder working in the area.

Vistry East Midlands,contributed £500 towards purchasing a defibrillator for Deeping St James Community Primary School.

The device – which cost £795 – has been on the wish list at the school for some time, and has been installed inside the school’s main reception area. The pupils raised the rest of the funds through a cake sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weronika Maslak, sales manager at Linden Homes’ Springfields development, and assistant site manager Rosie Howard, with Becky Barrett, chair of the school’s parent-teacher association, and Karli Edmondson-Matthews.

Becky Barrett, chair of the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “We’ve been wanting to purchase a defibrillator for a long time, as they can be quite literally lifesaving in the unfortunate event of an emergency.

“We were struggling financially to find the budget for it, so we decided to reach out to Vistry as they’ve previously supported us with a donation to our Christmas raffle. We were so pleased when they agreed to contribute £500 to our cause.

“This contribution covered most of the funds for the defibrillator and enabled us to order it pretty much straight after our bake sale. We’d like to say a massive thank you to Vistry for their generosity – it is a great comfort knowing that we now have this device installed.”