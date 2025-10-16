Leaders at Peterborough secondary school rated 'inadequate' say they are "committed" to making improvements

A secondary school in Peterborough rated ‘inadequate’ for its quality of education – has received the results of a recent monitoring inspection by Ofsted.

Queen Katharine Academy in Walton was deemed to be 'inadequate' and 'requires improvement' following its last full inspection on March 25.

Only the school’s sixth form provision was rated ‘good’ – with all other key areas given the lowest two ratings by the education watchdog. One of these was ‘behaviour and attitudes’ - which was rated ‘inadequate’.

While the findings of the recent monitoring inspection, published on October 3, acknowledge “leaders have made progress to improve the school”, it adds “more work is necessary for the school to no longer be judged as having serious weaknesses”.

Leaders at Queen Katharine Academy say they are committed to making improvements at the school.

The report notes there have been “significant changes” to the leadership team since the last inspection, with a new principal, vice-principal and special educational needs coordinator taking up their roles.

The school is part of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), and the inspector writes about how the trust has been working to support the school in making improvements.

“The trust continues to support the school with additional capacity, including an executive principal,” an excerpt reads. “It is providing valuable guidance to implement the well-thought-out and detailed improvement plan.”

An improvement in ‘behaviour and attitudes’ is also highlighted, with the inspector adding: “Classrooms are generally calm. There are fewer incidents of disruptive and disrespectful behaviour. This helps pupils focus and concentrate. Internal truancy has significantly reduced. Pupils are now routinely in class and on time.”

Mark Taylor, Principal of Queen Katharine Academy

Commenting on the report, the school’s new Principal, Mark Taylor, said: "We are proud of the significant progress made so far and grateful for the continued support from Thomas Deacon Education Trust. Our staff and students have worked hard to make the academy a place where everyone feels valued, safe, and ready to learn. This visit confirms we are firmly on the right path, and we are determined to keep building on this momentum."

Scott Hudson, TDET Chief Executive, added: "The Trust remains fully committed to supporting this academy through its journey of improvement. The leadership team has made excellent strides in addressing key areas, and we are confident in their ability to sustain progress. It is encouraging to see the positive impact on pupil behaviour, wellbeing, and inclusion."