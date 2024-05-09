Laxton Junior School celebrates fifty years of nurturing young minds
Founded in September 1973 as an integral part of Oundle School, LJS has educated children aged 4-11 for over fifty years. Mrs. Rachel Waterhouse, who has taught at the school for over 20 years, recognised many of the faces returning with fond memories of where their school lives began, “It was quite emotional seeing so many familiar faces altogether! We have a number of parents with children at the school now who were once pupils here – it's reflective of the happy, close-knit community we are."
The celebration began with a lively event on the school fields. Everyone gathered for a picnic, and guests were treated to musical performances from current LJS pupils and alumni who now attend Oundle School. In addition to the outdoor fun, the Yarrow Gallery at Oundle School is hosting/hosted a unique 50th anniversary portrait exhibition throughout the week featuring artwork by all current pupils, as well as updates from now adult alumni; a visual celebration of the school’s diverse and vibrant community.
A highlight for many was the much-anticipated parents vs staff hockey match held at Oundle School’s astros. The game, characterised by good-natured rivalry, saw a victory for staff (5-2), much to the delight of the crowd!
“There is plenty of appetite for a re-match – the parents played exceptionally well and it was a very evenly matched game all round.” Said Head of Sport at LJS, Mr Simon Eldridge. “Both teams included some very experienced hockey players and everyone involved had a great time!”
"Today’s celebration exemplifies exactly what drew me to Laxton Junior School in the first place and I feel very privileged to be LJS’ 5th Head," said current Head Mrs Lydia Waller. “As much as today is about celebrating our past, it is also about looking towards the future with hope, excitement and optimism. As we venture into the next fifty years and beyond, our dedication to providing an education of the highest class and fostering a school community where every individual is valued remains steadfast.”
A final word from Year 6 pupil, Alexander, who summed up the celebratory spirit perfectly: "I’d like to come back in 50 years and see what has changed. I’ve loved being part of this community."