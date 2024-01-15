News you can trust since 1948
Last day for Peterborough parents to apply for primary school places

Families will be given offers on April 16
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT
Today (January 15) is the last day for Peterborough parents to apply for primary school places for the start of the next academic year.

Families have until the end of the day to make the application, by visiting the Peterborough City Council website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/school-admissions/starting-school-in-reception

If applications are not made in time, parents may not be offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Families will hear which schools are being offered on April 16.

