Today (January 15) is the last day for Peterborough parents to apply for primary school places for the start of the next academic year.

Families have until the end of the day to make the application, by visiting the Peterborough City Council website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/school-admissions/starting-school-in-reception

If applications are not made in time, parents may not be offered a place at one of their preferred schools.