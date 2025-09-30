King's School 10 mile walk for the Cathedral

The King's School Community were out in force recently, with students, staff and governors all completing a ten mile sponsored walk on behalf of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk, which began at the school and took in the surroundings of Ferry Meadows, fittingly ended on the Cathedral Green where a blessing and a vote of thanks was given by Chris Dalliston, the Cathedral Dean.

Headteacher, John Harrison, said, "We were really proud of all members of our community who took part in the walk from our youngest students in the junior department through to our sixth formers, some who even decided to run the route! The School is determined to support this important appeal in any way we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King's (The Cathedral) School has run a number of fundraising events since the launch of the Crisis Appeal. This included a non uniform day, a musical concert supported by former alumni, and even a one-hundred-mile relay race completed by members of staff.

Students finding an apt place to rest after their 10 mile walk

The Dean of the Cathedral, Chris Dalliston said, "A huge thank you to the staff and students of Kings for this amazing effort.

Seeing the whole school gathered outside the Cathedral after the walk was humbling and a recognition of how important this great cathedral is to the School as to so many others. Such fund raising activities continue to be vital to us as we seek to meet the many challenges that come from maintaining a place of this scale and significance. Thank you Kings!!!

If you wish to contribute to this fundraising appeal details can be found at https://donate.kindlink.com/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/7703