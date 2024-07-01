Kimbolton School’s Treasure Island production set sail for adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kimbolton School students embarked on a thrilling adventure last week with their captivating production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, Treasure Island. With a dynamic cast and crew of 90 students, the performance dazzled a packed-out audience, bringing the swashbuckling action to life on stage over the course of two nights.

From the first word to the final bow, the young performers delivered a lively and engaging rendition of the timeless story. The production transported viewers into a world of daring pirates, hidden treasures, and high-seas adventures, showcasing the incredible talent and hard work of both the cast and the behind-the-scenes crew.

The Lewis Hall was filled with excitement as the audience was taken on a journey alongside Jim Hawkins, Long John Silver, and the rest of the book’s iconic characters. The students' dedication to their roles and seamless execution of the production elements were evident in every scene, earning enthusiastic applause and praise from the audience. A particular highlight was when the cast shone torches to make the stars to create a powerful and moving scene.

Commenting, Head of Drama, Naomi Akielan, said: “A huge well done to the entire cast and everyone behind the scenes for creating this lively production of Treasure Island. It not only entertained, but it also highlighted the importance of teamwork, dedication and the joy of storytelling. The energy and commitment displayed by our students was truly commendable, and it was a joy to see their hard work culminate in such a fantastic performance.”

Treasure Island production at Kimbolton School

Kimbolton School, a prestigious independent day and boarding school nestled in the picturesque countryside of Cambridgeshire, offers state-of-the-art facilities and a historic castle within the grounds of its Senior School. Educating around 1100 boys and girls between the ages of four and eighteen, the school is dedicated to helping them achieve academic success and embedding values that ensure they pursue a lifetime of meaningful contribution to society.