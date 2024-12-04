Kimbolton School named one of the ‘Top 100 Schools for Cricket’

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, has been named in The Cricketer magazine’s prestigious ‘Schools Guide 2025’, ranking in the ‘Top 100 Senior Schools for Cricket’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade highlights the school’s dedication to nurturing talent, promoting sportsmanship and fostering a love for cricket (and wider sport) within its curriculum and extracurricular programs.

This year’s coveted Schools Guide is a special 10th anniversary edition, showcasing the UK’s finest cricketing schools across the state and private sectors. Alongside the Top 100 senior schools, the guide also features the Top 50 Prep and Junior Schools, the Top 20 all-girls schools and the newly introduced Top 25 state schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a large number of schools submitting entries, the selection process was rigorous. Schools were evaluated on several criteria, including the integration of cricket into the curriculum, quality of facilities, fixture programs and coaching standards. Kimbolton School’s recognition underscores its commitment to providing pupils with outstanding opportunities to excel in cricket while developing skills such as teamwork and resilience.

Cricket at Kimbolton School

The school is also fortunate to have Alex Tudor, a former England cricketer, on its coaching staff. Commenting, Alex said: “We are over the moon to be recognised in the Top 100 senior schools for cricket list. This achievement reflects the hard work and passion of our pupils, staff and coaching team. Cricket is a core part of our ethos, and we are dedicated to continuing to inspire the next generation of players.”

The Schools Guide 2025 is included with the December issue of The Cricketer magazine, a leading cricket publication. Produced annually, the guide is an essential resource for cricket enthusiasts, with the 2025 edition supported by Durant Sports, a leading supplier of cricket ground equipment.