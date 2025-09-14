Jack Hunt Academy Transforming Lives Through Opening Schools Facilities Funded Sport Programme

Jack Hunt Academy part of Keys Academies Trust in Peterborough, successfully ran a transformative badminton programme funded by the Opening Schools Facilities (OSF) initiative, empowering over 100 women and local boys from ethnically diverse and under-represented backgrounds.

Jack Hunt’s OSF funding also created a flexible football programme that recognised the importance of both sport and faith in the lives of local Muslim boys. With support from this funding, Dr Nawaz organised evening training sessions that began after Madrassah, the daily after-school classes at the mosque that are a vital part of many young Muslims’ routine.

By scheduling football to start once the boys had finished their religious studies, the initiative removed the usual clash between structured sport and spiritual commitments. This thoughtful timing meant participants could access a safe space for football.

Led by teacher, Mrs Majeed, the 12-week programme was designed to create a safe, culturally sensitive space for women who are traditionally among the least active in society. Women were given priority to attend, and the sessions provided them with a rare opportunity to engage in sport without barriers related to gender, culture, or faith.

“For many of these women, this was the first time they felt sport was truly for them,” said Mrs Majeed. “We saw women who had never played before and others who returned after years away. What united them was the comfort and joy they found in this inclusive environment.”

Participants shared how the sessions helped them stay fit, build friendships and enjoy time outside the home in a space designed with their needs in mind. Comments ranged from “a brilliant experience” and “a chance to get out of the house and meet other women” to “there are no other sessions like this in Peterborough.”

By using OSF funding to open its doors beyond the classroom, Jack Hunt Academy gave women and boys access to opportunities they had long been denied proving that with the right support, schools can play a vital role in community wellbeing and inclusion.