Jack Hunt Academy PE and Director of Sport teacher wins national award

A Peterborough PE teacher has been nationally recognised for her work in making football more inclusive for girls with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Ms Hayley Jeal, Curriculum Area Leader for PE and Director of community Sport at Jack Hunt Academy, part of Keys Academies Trust, received the award at St George’s Park, the home of England Football, in recognition of her leadership in developing and delivering inclusive football opportunities across the city.

As Girls’ Football Strategic Lead for Peterborough, Ms Jeal has led a series of 3v3 inflatable football festivals for girls aged 11 to 14 with SEND. The events bring together pupils from all secondary schools across Peterborough, including Jack Hunt Academy, Thomas Deacon Academy, Stanground Academy and Ormiston Bushfield Academy, giving them a safe, supportive and fun environment to enjoy the game.

The smaller 3v3 format makes football accessible to all abilities and also provides opportunities for Jack Hunt Leadership Academy students to officiate and support the festivals, helping them build their own confidence and leadership skills.

Delivered in partnership with Hunts FA and hosted by secondary schools across Peterborough, the inclusive football festivals have been a huge success. Pupils take part using professional-standard equipment, receive expert coaching, and even win Peterborough United match tickets – with many girls experiencing the joy of playing football for the very first time.

Ms Jeal said: “I’m so proud to receive this award. It’s been incredible to see so many girls with special educational needs smiling, laughing and getting involved in football often for the first time. It was amazing to see leaders from across Peterborough secondary schools, including Stanground, TDA, Ormiston Bushfield Academy and Jack Hunt Academy that have supported by officiating and hosting the events, which has been invaluable in making them happen. Working closely with Hunts FA, we’ve been able to deliver inclusive football opportunities right across the city.

I’m grateful to all the schools that have opened their doors and supported these events, helping us to run several successful festivals each year. Visiting St George’s Park to receive the award was an unforgettable experience.”

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Head Teacher at Jack Hunt Academy, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Hayley. Her passion and determination to make football accessible to every student, whatever their background or needs, is truly inspiring. This national recognition reflects the real difference her work is making in our community.”

Ms Jeal recently presented her case study at a national conference, sharing her successful approach with other strategic leads from across the country. Her work is now being highlighted as a model of best practice for inclusive sport in schools nationwide.