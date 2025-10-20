It's been a bumper Harvest!

By Stephanie Boyer
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 14:20 BST
St Augustine's C of E (VA) Junior School has made an impressive contribution to the city’s food bank this week, delivering 275 kilograms of produce as part of its annual Harvest Festival collection.

Mr Jones, the school’s caretaker, made his yearly trip to the Peterborough Food Bank to drop off the donations gathered by pupils, staff, and families. As the goods were processed and weighed, he was astonished to discover the total — over 200 kilograms of food and essential items.

Staff at the food bank were equally amazed that such a large donation had come from a single school. They asked Mr Jones to pass on their thanks and appreciation to everyone involved for their generosity and community spirit.

A spokesperson from the food bank said the donation would make a meaningful difference to families across the city. “Support like this gives a huge boost to our stock and helps us continue providing for those most in need,” they said.

Proudly displaying the donations received in school.placeholder image
The school’s headteacher, Mr Brunt, also expressed gratitude to the school community for their support, adding that the annual Harvest Festival is a wonderful opportunity to teach pupils the importance of kindness and helping others.

