Principal Michael Wright with successful GCSE students at Iqra Academy.

The Academy, which is part of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), has seen impressive student achievement over the past five years.

This year, a number of students achieved 10+ GCSE passes at higher grades including Haleema Hussain who achieved 10+ GCSE passes, all at grade 7+.

Hamna Bibi who achieved 10+ GCSE passes, all at grade 6+ and Mahek Hussain who achieved 10+ GCSE passes, all at grade 5+.

Students at Iqra Academy will go on to take A-Levels at Thomas Deacon Academy, Queen Katharine Academy and other Peterborough schools.

Michael Wright, Principal at Iqra Academy, said: “We would like to say a huge congratulations to each and every one of our students who have achieved another excellent set of GCSE results this year. They have been so dedicated to their studies throughout this turbulent period and it is brilliant to see their hard work rewarded.