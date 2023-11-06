Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Issues with their internet provider has forced Stanground Academy to close on Tuesday (November 7).

The school has said that the failure has left the building with no fire alarm, no registration system for staff and students, no access to emergency contact details, no incoming phone systems and no access to their electronic safeguarding recording platform.

A statement read: “The failure of these systems means that we cannot provide a safe system of care for our pupils and so we will have to close for the day.

"This is an unprecedented failure by an external supplier. You can be assured that we have done everything within our power to resolve this issue but unfortunately even their backup plans have not worked. We understand that this failure has also impacted on many people in the local area.”