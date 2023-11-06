News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Internet issues force Peterborough school to close

Stanground Academy is working to resolve the issue before Wednesday.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 22:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 22:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Issues with their internet provider has forced Stanground Academy to close on Tuesday (November 7).

The school has said that the failure has left the building with no fire alarm, no registration system for staff and students, no access to emergency contact details, no incoming phone systems and no access to their electronic safeguarding recording platform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement read: “The failure of these systems means that we cannot provide a safe system of care for our pupils and so we will have to close for the day.

Stanground Academy.Stanground Academy.
Stanground Academy.
Most Popular

"This is an unprecedented failure by an external supplier. You can be assured that we have done everything within our power to resolve this issue but unfortunately even their backup plans have not worked. We understand that this failure has also impacted on many people in the local area.”

The school has also been left unable to upload work onto Microsoft Teams so will communicate via the school’s Facebook page and website.

Related topics:PeterboroughFacebook