Interim head teacher appointed at Dogsthorpe Academy after Ofsted inspection says school 'requires improvement'

A new interim principal has been appointed at a Peterborough school after Ofsted inspectors said the school ‘required improvement.’

Zak Warner has been appointed Interim Principal at Dogsthorpe Academy, and will be supported by experienced education leader, Sarah Lloyd.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school in February, and their report, which has only just been published, rated the school as ‘requiring improvement.’ It had been rated as ‘good' in the school’s previous inspection.

Mr Warner, who took up the new role after the Easter holidays, said: “In my new role as Interim Principal, I am completely focused on ensuring we secure effective and long-term improvements for the Academy.

"We know the areas that need addressing and are confident that the plans we have in place and will continue to build on, will achieve this. I would also like to thank our wonderful community for their support, and I look forward to working closely with you all over the summer term to transform the school.”

In the report, inspectors praised the effort of teachers in a number of subjects, including reading and PE. However, they also said: “Subject leaders have not ensured that they have considered how teachers deliver the curriculum as they intend. This results in inconsistencies across the curriculum and pupils not knowing what they need to do in order to remember more.

"Leaders must ensure that subject leaders receive the appropriate training so they know how to help teachers to deliver the curriculum well enough to ensure that pupils achieve consistently well across the curriculum."

Inspectors also raised issues with behaviour of pupils, saying: “There is no shared and understood approach to managing behaviour. This results in disruption that is not dealt with consistently and effectively. Leaders need to establish and implement a consistent and well-understood approach that pupils and staff follow to ensure that pupils understand the expectations of how they should behave.”

The report added: “Pupils do not routinely show respect and empathy for others and for those who are different from themselves. As a result, pupils are not sufficiently well prepared for life in modern Britain."

Emma Nuttall, Director of Education for Dogsthorpe Academy, said she was confident Mr Warner would be able to make a difference. She said: “Whilst there are some positive aspects of this report to be proud of, including our reading provision, safeguarding and pupils’ development, we recognise there are areas for improvement.

“We are committed to providing our pupils with the highest quality education. Therefore, we have taken immediate action, building on our existing improvement plans to ensure we provide the best possible learning environment for all pupils.

“I have every confidence that Zak and Sarah will lead the Academy through this important transformation, and I look forward to working closely with our pupils, parents and carers, staff and the wider community to best serve our young people.”