An “inspirational” Peterborough pre-school where “children flourish” has received an Outstanding Ofsted report.

Longthorpe Pre-school, in Thorpe Road, retained its Outstanding status – after previously being awarded Ofsted’s highest accolade for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management in its last inspection in 2017.

Ofsted inspector Kerrie Osle’s report, published on January 17, credited the pre-school’s nine “highly qualified” members of childcare staff, of which eight hold appropriate early years qualifications, including early years teacher status.

Staff at Longthorpe Pre-school celebrate Outstanding Ofsted report, posted on the Longthorpe Pre-school Facebook page

The pre-school offers ‘sessional day care’, in the form of funded early education, to 30 three to four-year-old children, and the “fully dedicated” management team and committee ensure these children “receive the best care and start to their education”.

This is achieved by children developing “excellent relationships with staff”, and being “motivated and engaged in exciting and purposeful activities”.

Such activities include exploring the mud area outside the pre-school – using tools, like magnifying glasses, spades and buckets, to excavate ‘dinosaur eggs’.

Staff will then ask the children what other types of animals lay eggs – to which they will respond, ‘chickens’ – before educating them by introducing new information and clearly explaining about snake, turtle, platypus and ostrich eggs.

The report praised the children’s “excellent” behaviour, which is shown by how they “use good manners and understand the behavioural expectations" placed on them while at school.

Their “happiness and welfare is paramount” to staff, who work “exceptionally well as a team” and use weekly meetings to plan activities based on children’s interests and individual needs.

Children “build exceptional literacy skills”, listening carefully as staff read them stories “with wonderful intonation and expression”.

Members of staff are said to have a “deep understanding of the backgrounds of children and their families”, and parents “highly praise” their communication methods – stating they go “above and beyond” for the children.

Staff are “committed to safeguarding children” while allowing them to develop their independence to “the highest level” by letting them pour their own drinks and help to prepare for snack time.

Children with difficulties in their speech and language are “well supported”, with the pre-school enlisting the support of outside agencies, such as speech and language therapists.