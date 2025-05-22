Increase in Peterborough school suspensions blamed on Covid 19 pandemic

Council says the increase in school suspensions in Peterborough ‘undoubtedly due to many factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic.’

The number of pupils suspended from schools in Peterborough has risen in a year, new figures show.

A teachers' union warned the rate of suspensions and exclusions was "still worryingly high" and risks damaging young people's future prospects.

Department for Education figures show the number of temporary school suspensions increased in Peterborough to 2,237 in the spring term of 2023-24 – up from 1,544 a year earlier.

Nationally, the number of suspensions increased from 263,904 to 295,559 over the same period.

The figures also show there were 18 exclusions in the spring term of 2023-24 in Peterborough, a decrease on the 19 a year before.

However, across England, there were 3,107 permanent exclusions in spring 2024, up 2% from 3,039 in spring 2023.

In response to the increase, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said officers were ‘striving’ to reduce the number of suspensions.

A spokesperson for the council said: “As is the case nationally, our recorded events of suspension in Peterborough have increased – undoubtedly due to many factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The positive thing to say is that in Peterborough, our rate of permanent exclusions is in line with the national average. Officers are striving to reduce this, working through issues and to provide the necessary support to keep our children in schools.

“This is done in a close and collaborative way, together with schools - by running weekly behaviour panel meetings to discuss pupils who are facing challenges to provide extra support, best practice ways of working and access to other council services. Our

approach is working, as the vast majority of suspensions do not result in permanent exclusions – and pupils are able to remain in their school environment.

“We would also ask any parents who are concerned about their child’s behaviour in school, to openly engage with the school and also our Family Hubs team. By working together we can make sure any problems can be resolved quickly and in a supportive manner.”

People wishing to contact the Family Hubs team should email [email protected]

The most common reason for suspensions and permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, the DfE said.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "Young people only have one chance at a good education, and leaders and teachers are all too aware that missing out on time in the classroom is damaging to their attainment and future prospects.

"School leaders only take these serious measures when they have exhausted all other options, and therefore we need to focus on early intervention strategies that provide help to pupils who are struggling."

Stephen Morgan, minister for early education, said: "Suspensions and permanent exclusions continue to creep up, costing all children and young people – and those with Send in particular – precious time at school and hampering their life chances.

"That is why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are turning the tide on the underlying causes of poor behaviour by providing access to a specialist mental health professional in every school and ensuring earlier intervention for pupils with Send."

He added the roll out of free breakfast clubs in schools would improve children’s "attendance, attainment and behaviour".