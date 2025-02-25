Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty visits Upwood Primary Academy

Upwood Primary Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), recently welcomed MP Ben Obese-Jecty for a special visit. The MP met with pupils on the academy’s student leadership teams to share his journey into politics and offer insights on leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Ramsey Road in Upwood, Huntingdon, the academy is a small, mixed primary school with around 200 students, offering a supportive and engaging learning environment where children are encouraged to, ‘Work Hard, Dream Big’.

Before engaging with the pupils, Mr Obese-Jecty was given a tour of the school by Principal Ben Wilson and Jenny Brassington, TDET Executive Lead. They discussed the school’s progress in improving outcomes and touched on areas where they could work together to support pupils, including those with Special Educational Needs. Mr Obese-Jecty listened carefully and expressed his interest in exploring ways to develop this support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the student leaders, Mr. Obese-Jecty was impressed by their thoughtful questions and their embodiment of ‘The Upwood Way’, which reflects the school’s values of kindness, resilience, and curiosity.

Upwood Primary Academy welcomes MP Ben Obese-Jecty

Ben Wilson, Principal of Upwood Primary Academy said: “We were thrilled to welcome Mr Obese-Jecty to Upwood Primary Academy. His visit was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to learn about the world of politics and leadership, and they were really inspired by his words. We appreciate the time he took to engage with the children and look forward to continuing this positive relationship.”

With the visit a huge success, everyone is excited to see what the future holds as Upwood Primary Academy continues to build strong connections within the local community.