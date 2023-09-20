Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough headteacher has spoken of how pupils have made her proud after the school was given a ‘Good’ grading by Ofsted – five years after the school was rated ‘inadequate.’

Hampton Vale Primary School was given the rating following a visit by inspectors in June. The Ofsted report has now been published, and headteacher Paula Chamberlain said the work of staff and children was key to getting the grading.

Hampton Vale Primary joined the Four Cs Trust five years ago and has undergone a journey of rapid transformation during this time. The school, which previously was deemed as ‘Inadequate’, has now received a glowing report from Ofsted, receiving a ‘Good’ overall inspection grade with Personal Development, Behaviour and Attitudes and Leadership and Management all receiving ‘Outstanding.’

Hampton Vale Primary School Year 6 prefects celebrating their OFSTED success.

Mrs Chamberlain said: “I am so incredibly proud of our children, not just on these two days but who they are, how they treat others and their desire to learn and be enriched, every day of the year.

"It has been a long road to climb but we have such a talented group of staff and such a supportive community. It was always going to thrive. Hampton Vale is a special place to be, and we are so happy that Ofsted were able to recognise this during their visit.”

In their report, Ofsted said ‘Adults have very high expectations of what children can achieve’ and ‘Pupils do not give up when things are hard, they keep going and this means they achieve highly’.

The report added: “From the early years, pupils behave extremely well. Pupils speak positively about the consistently good behaviour that they experience throughout the school. A very small minority of pupils who sometimes struggle to manage their behaviour are given effective support from adults to meet leaders’ high expectations.”

Acting headteacher Helen Daniels said: “Our children learn how to be global citizens which is underpinned by our school values and a curriculum that empowers them to understand the world around them.”