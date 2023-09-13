Gladstone Primary Academy celebrates prestigious Artsmark Gold Award at exhibition event

Watch more videos on Shots!

Artsmark supports schools to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education in schools, putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum and ensuring every pupil can access a diverse, high-quality cultural education.

To achieve the coveted Artsmark Gold Award, Gladstone Primary Academy worked alongside specialist art teachers to develop their arts and culture provision, integrating creativity across other curriculum subjects to embed a broad and ambitious school-wide arts curriculum.

The Academy also linked with community art and culture organisations such as Festival Bridge, which connects children and young people with regional arts opportunities.

Gladstone Primary Academy pupils enjoying their music lessons

The celebratory exhibition event featured a wide variety of artwork made by pupils from Reception to Year 6, from clay figures to colourful butterflies made from textiles, as well as artwork in a variety of mediums inspired by artists such as Van Gogh, Joan Miro and Wassily Kandinsky.

The event included a presentation where the Artsmark Gold certificate was awarded to Claire Pope, Art Lead at Gladstone Primary Academy, by Scott Hudson, Chief Executive of TDET.

Simon Martin, Principal of Gladstone Primary Academy, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award and it was fantastic to celebrate this achievement, and for everyone to view the pupils’ wonderful artwork, at our exhibition event.

“The children benefit so much from using their creativity in school and it is wonderful to see their enthusiasm for these activities.

Claire Pope, Art Lead for Gladstone Primary Academy, receives Artsmark Gold Award certificate

"As part of our work with Artsmark we have also established cultural links with the Royal Opera House and Royal Shakespeare Company, with the children enjoying taking part in productions and performances and even learning about audio visual equipment too.

"We look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark and continuing a high-quality arts and cultural education.”

The Artsmark assessor commended Gladstone Primary Academy: “The academy has maximised opportunities to use arts as a vehicle for wider learning through initiatives such as Enrichment Weeks, which have positive benefits for learners.

"Activities such as acting, singing, dancing, filming, lighting, and sound and advertising have given children greater confidence, helping them express a sense of joy through learning, taking pride in their arts work and their chances to perform.

Pupils enjoy taking part in many different arts activities

"Their attitude to both school and learning is positively enhanced as a result.”

Dr Darren Henley CBE, Chief Executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Gladstone Primary Academy on their Artsmark Award.

"Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”