Gladstone Primary Academy and alumni take centre stage in two community films

GPA staff member with pupils, red-carpet ready at the Monsters film premiere!

Gladstone Primary Academy (GPA), part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), played a central role in the creation of Millfield of Dreams, a new community film that premiered on Tuesday 20 May at the Odeon in Queensgate.

This comes as pupils also proudly attended the premiere of ‘Monsters’ at the Norwich and Norfolk Arts Festival, showing their diverse talents across two significant local film initiatives.

Millfield of Dreams, directed by Mark Murphy, explores the everyday lives, cultures, and stories of Millfield, with GPA serving as both a filming location and a source of inspiration.

During the February half term, the school opened its doors to the film crew, who transformed GPA into a working studio. Drones and roving cameras captured scenes both inside the academy and across the local streets, involving more than 100 residents, community groups, and organisations from across the Peterborough area.

Gladstone Primary Academy pupils graced the red carpet at the premiere of Monsters at Norwich and Norfolk Arts Festival.

Zara Nargis and Zander Berry, both teachers at GPA, joined the film’s commissioning group and attended the premiere. Headteacher Simon Martin and staff member Lisa Harris also received credits for helping to facilitate the filming process.

Simon Martin, Headteacher, commented: “Working with Peterborough Presents to celebrate the diversity of our local community through film is a wonderful way to highlight the unique backgrounds and experiences of our pupils and families.

“The project strengthens our community connections and builds a stronger sense of belonging for our pupils, creating a welcoming, inclusive, and vibrant school community for everyone.

“Being part of this film brings our school values to life - welcoming everyone, respecting every story, and encouraging ambition. It’s a wonderful way for our pupils to feel proud of their community and what they can achieve together.”

“Monsters” on the big screen, a film made by pupils from various East Anglian schools, including Gladstone Primary Academy.

As well as hosting the filming, two former GPA pupils, Kerija Gerite and Tomass Koja, also introduced the film and appeared as stars. Their involvement highlights the ongoing relationship between the school and its local community.

Miss Nargis added: “Seeing Kerija and Tomass involved in the project was a proud moment for all of us at GPA. Their journey from our classrooms to the film’s opening scenes shows the lasting connections built here.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Monsters’ film showcased a different faced of pupil creativity, a collective effort involving pupils from across East Anglia. A group of children from each participating school either wrote or performed a unique part of the larger story, focused on ecological challenges in our region.

Simon continued: “Working closely with the local community on this project enriches schools by fostering meaningful partnerships that enhance educational opportunities. These collaborations not only support student learning but also create a strong network of resources, enabling schools to better meet the diverse needs of their students and families.”

Kerija and Tomass, former GPA pupils and stars of the film, pictured with Miss Nargis, Mr Berry, and Mr Martin at the premiere of Millfield of Dreams.

Both films are set to appear at various festivals, and the school was thrilled to share them as part of its ‘Gladstonebury Festival’ in July. Staff and students enjoyed meeting Kerija and Tomass at the premiere and were proud to share the film with the wider school community.

Millfield of Dreams was produced in partnership with Peterborough Presents and the Millfield Community Panel and involved a broad range of local organisations.

For more information, please visit: www.gpa.education