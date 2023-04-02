Staff and students at NeneGate School were delighted to have received a generous donation worth £1,800 from Peterborough and Counties 2996 Lodge.

The school welcomed Rogerio Antunes (Immediate Past Master) and David Hilton (Charity Steward) who presented a cheque from the fundraising efforts on behalf of the Lodge’s members.

The donation has enabled ten students across Key Stages 3 and 4 to attend a residential visit to Aberdovey, North Wales.

Rogerio Antunes (Immediate Past Master) and David Hilton (Charity Steward) meet school students Archie and Brandon who will directly benefit from the donation.

During the presentation, Rogerio and David met several students who the donation would directly benefit, including Archie (age 14) and Brandon (age 13), as well as the teacher who will be leading the visit, Tania Scutt.

Students visited The Outward Bound Trust, a favourite place for residential visits across Meridian Trust, which NeneGate School recently joined, where they had the chance to immerse themselves in the natural environment and learn valuable life skills, like self-reliance.

Catherine Wilson, Headteacher at NeneGate School said: “We are immensely grateful to the Worshipful Brothers from the Lodge for their donation. A cornerstone of our school’s unique curriculum is providing our students with new experiences and the opportunity to challenge themselves and develop their resilience in a safe and supported way.

"Without a donation like this, a residential visit would have been out of the reach of many of our families and our young people have had their lives enriched by this.

NeneGate School is the latest to join Meridian Trust. It supports 60 students aged 8 to 16 with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs.

Looking for ways to further enrich their students’ experience at NeneGate, the school is currently working in partnership with Cross Keys Homes to develop a community garden at Chester Road Junction. The aim of the garden will be to provide students with additional sensory experiences, whilst simultaneously enhancing their health and wellbeing.

