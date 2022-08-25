Students from schools across Peterborough received their GCSE results today (August 25) – as the first cohort of students to sit physical exams in two years picked up their results.

After two years of students receiving teacher assessed grades because of the disruption caused to the education system and exams during the pandemic, GCSE grades awarded to students across the country were down on last year, but remained higher than pre-covid levels in 2019.

There were 5.7 million GCSE entries in the UK this year. The number of students who received a 7 (equivalent to an A) was up by 5.5 per cent on 2019, but down by 2.6 per cent on 2021 grades.

More than a quarter of GCSEs achieved grade 7 or above.

The overall GCSE pass rate was also up on 2019 levels, with students awarded a 4 (equivalent to a C, or a pass grade) up by 5.9 per cent, but down by 3.9 per cent on 2021 results.

England's education secretary, James Cleverly, said students "should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced".

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best pictures taken on GCSE results day at schools across the city on the day.

Featured schools include: The King's (The Cathedral) School, The Peterborough School, Stanground Academy, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Bourne Grammar School, The Deepings School and The City Academy Peterborough.

