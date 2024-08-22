GCSE success at The King's (The Cathedral) School
Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “Students and parents should be incredibly proud of these achievements. Students have worked in close partnership with our teaching staff and thoroughly deserve these impressive results.
"The school is rightly proud of the quality of support staff have provided for the students throughout their education at the school and we wish them all the very best for the next stage of their education.”
The school is anticipating that over 75% of the year group will continue to study at the school's sixth form and complete A Levels in their chosen subjects. With over 12% of grades at Level 9 (A*), The school remains one of highest performing in the region.
The opening evening for Year 7 entry 2025 is on Tuesday 17 September with the sixth form open evening taking place on Thursday 7 November. More details will be available on the school's website - www.kings.peterborough.sch.uk
