GCSE success at The King's (The Cathedral) School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at the King’s (The Cathedral) School were celebrating another outstanding set of GCSE examination results with nearly half of all grades achieved at level 9-7 (A*-A) and 90% of all grades at levels 9-4 (A*-C).

Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “Students and parents should be incredibly proud of these achievements. Students have worked in close partnership with our teaching staff and thoroughly deserve these impressive results.

"The school is rightly proud of the quality of support staff have provided for the students throughout their education at the school and we wish them all the very best for the next stage of their education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school is anticipating that over 75% of the year group will continue to study at the school's sixth form and complete A Levels in their chosen subjects. With over 12% of grades at Level 9 (A*), The school remains one of highest performing in the region.

Students celebrating some outstanding results

The opening evening for Year 7 entry 2025 is on Tuesday 17 September with the sixth form open evening taking place on Thursday 7 November. More details will be available on the school's website - www.kings.peterborough.sch.uk