GCSE Results Day: The Peterborough School thrilled with top grades from pupils

Individual successes include identical twins Danielle and Gabrielle Owusu-Ansah who both achieved ten Grade 9s in their GCSEs. They will move up to study in the School’s Sixth Form from September, where Danielle will study Biology, Chemistry and Psychology, and Gabrielle will study Biology, Chemistry and Philosophy & Ethics.

Additional achievements also include Sam Patel-Espin who has been awarded seven GCSEs at Grade 9 and three at Grade 8. Congratulations also go to Ben Meadows who achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7, Oscar Viner who received four Grade 9s and six Grade 8s, Georgia Longworth who received three Grade 9s and seven Grade 8s, and Emily Liu who has been awarded four Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and one Grade 7.

Headmaster Adrian Meadows said: “Congratulations to every single one of the students today on their achievement. After another challenging year for our students, I am thrilled they have been awarded grades which truly reflect how hard they’ve worked both in School and at home. I am also very grateful to our excellent teaching staff who have shown great adaptability and worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to support pupils during long periods of remote learning. Thank you also to our parents for their support too. I look forward to our students returning to School in September to start their A Level courses with us.”