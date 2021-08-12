GCSE Results Day: Staff congratulate pupils at Sir Harry Smith Community College

A spokesperson for the school said: “Following the withdrawal of GCSE examinations and the Government decision to use teacher assessed grades in 2021, we want to take the opportunity to congratulate each and every one of our students for the way they have continued to work towards their success through the challenging key stage 4 they have experienced.

“At Sir Harry Smith Community College, we are very proud of our students who have today received their GCSE examination results. These results are a testament to the hard work and perseverance they have shown over many years and have helped to secure their future pathways. The strong set of results achieved by the students means we are delighted to be able to welcome back to our Sixth Form, our largest cohort in the history of the College.”