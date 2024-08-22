GCSE Results Day: Peterborough pupils praised as youngsters pick up their grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Support available for all on results day

Young people in Peterborough receiving GCSE results this week have been praised for their hard work and dedication.

The council is also keen to highlight the range of support available for pupils, especially those who are unsure of their next steps.

Cllr Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “Peterborough’s young people have all worked extremely hard during their GCSEs and should be very proud of what they have achieved, my congratulations to everyone.

"I also want to thank all the staff in our schools and colleges, including support staff and people who give their time freely such as governors and volunteers.

“Many pupils will be going on to study A-levels and other qualifications or enter the world of work and I wish everyone the very best of luck. A few will be disappointed that their results aren’t quite as good as they wanted, but please don’t worry or panic. There is plenty of support available – in addition to the advice from teachers and families.”

For careers advice go to https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline on 0800 100 900.

Anyone who is anxious or struggling can visit www.keep-your-head.com/cyp

Peterborough City Council will also be promoting advice for young people on our social media accounts.