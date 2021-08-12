GCSE Results Day: Can-do-attitude shown by pupils at The Deepings School

Matthew Hand, Chanél Hughes, Lilly McDonald and Sophie Whittaker

There were a large number of successes at the school, with head teacher Richard Lord praising all the teenagers for their efforts over a difficult year.

He said: “As with this week’s A’ Level results, we are so proud of the resilience and can-do attitude exhibited by our Year 11 students since the initial lockdown in March 2020.

“Many of them returned as part of the staggered reopening of secondary school in June last year and have overcome numerous obstacles on the way to achieving this fine set of results. From further lockdowns to periods of self-isolation, the students faced the unknown of teacher-assessed grades this summer with maturity and great application.

“We would like to recognise the part that parents and carers have played in supporting our students and, once again, place on record our gratitude for the staff at The Deepings School who have spent a vast amount of time marking additional assessments to provide accurate and quality assured grades for their students.

“Our priority today and moving forward is to support all of our students in progressing to their next step this autumn, including supporting any students through this year’s appeals process. It has been a pleasure to serve our Year 11 students and their families and we now look forward to welcoming the majority of them back as part of our new cohort of Year 12 students on September 2.”

Amongst this year’s highest achieving students were:

 Niamh Rushton: Two grade 9s, seven grade 8s and a grade 5.

 Harvey Moorhouse: Two grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, one grade 6 and two grade 5s.

 Sophie Whittaker: One grade 9, five grade 8s and four grade 7s.

 Michaela Roper: One grade 9, five grade 8s one grade 7, one grade 6 and one grade 5.

 Lilly McDonald: One grade 9, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and three grade 6s.

 Charlotte Hinch: One grade 9, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and one D*.

 Isobelle Rudderham: One grade 9, eight grade 7s and one grade 6.

 Madeline Cope: One grade 9, four grade 7s, three grade 6s and one D*.

 Matthew Hand: One grade 9, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, two grade 6s and two grade 5s.

 Amy Ingram: One grade 9, four grade 7s, four grade 6s and D*.

 Chanél Hughes: Six grade 8s and 4 grade 7s.

 Daisy Stanley: Two grade 8s, six grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Mr Lord said the school was particularly pleased with the progress made by the following students:

Ashley Horwood, Ella Stimson, Olivia Fokt, Lara Kidder, Megan Horner and Harry Anderson.

Maddie Cope said; “I am still in shock at my results and how well I did. It has been a tough year for us all, but I am so happy with my results. The hard work paid off!”

Harvey Moorhouse added: “‘We’ve made it everybody, today is the day we’ve all been waiting for, and with everything in consideration, I think we all smashed it.”