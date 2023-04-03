A fresh round of teacher strikes is expected in Peterborough after unions rejected a pay offer from the government. National Education Union members in the Eastern Region have voted to reject the government’s latest offer and will continue with strike action unless an improved offer is tabled.

If a new “acceptable” offer is not forthcoming, strikes will take place on April 27 and May 2.

Paul McLaughlin, Regional Secretary Eastern Region said:

“Members in the eastern region have voted emphatically to reject a pay offer that does nothing to address the issues we are facing.

"Not only is it well below inflation, which would cause teachers to fall further behind other workers, both in the private and public sector, the fact that the government expects schools to find the majority of the money from existing budgets simply won’t wash.

"Whilst no one wants to cause difficulties for pupils’ education, the crisis of funding in schools cannot go on unchallenged and we call on the Education Secretary to avert this crisis.”

Across England, 98 percent of NEU members voted to reject the offer in a vote that had a 66 percent turnout.

The union has said that the offer was not fully funded and would have meant teachers in England would see their pay fall even further behind their counterparts in Wales and Scotland; representing another two years of real-term pay cuts.

Teachers in the city already took part in walkouts in February and March this year.

