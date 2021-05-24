Free EHCP support for Peterborough families for young people with special educational needs
Parents and carers of young people aged 16 to 25 in Peterborough can learn more about the statutory processes around Education, Health and Care Plans.
EHCPs identify educational, health and social needs for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and set out the additional support they require.
The Peterborough statutory, assessment and monitoring team is now offering a free two hour virtual session which will answer some key questions.
These include:
. What is an EHCP?
. Does my child need an EHCP?
. Who can apply for an EHCP?
. What is the process for applying for an EHCP?
. What happens if my child does not get an EHCP?
. What happens if my child has an EHCP?
The session, which is the final one during this academic year, is being held on Monday, May 24 from 11pm to 1pm.
To book a place, either visit this link, email [email protected] (or phone 01733 685510) or contact your school for assistance.