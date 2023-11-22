Fletton primary school pupils get new reading sheds thanks to local firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children at a Peterborough primary school will be able to pick up a book and read in comfort thanks to a partnership with a local business.

Youngsters at Old Fletton School were invited to visit the new build of the Crown Canning Factory by ISG Builders and Project Management, on the old Pedigree Pet Foods site earlier this year. The children were given a guided tour around the project and learned about the environmental and economic impact the new factory would have on the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this project the builders, ISG, offered to take on a project that would benefit the children of Old Fletton School. After much discussion, it

Old Fletton primary school year 5 and 6 pupils with sponsor Ryan Reveley (assistant construction manager with ISG) at the opening of the new outdoor play area

was decided that an area outside the Year 5/6 block of the school could do with a make over and the Old Fletton Neighbourhood Reading Sheds project was born.

Now the project has been completed – and there were celebrations at the school last week when the sheds were opened.

A spokesperson for the school said the new sheds had made a real difference for youngsters – with some of the children at the school getting involved in fitting the new buildings out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “The builders have not only provided the beautiful summerhouses for the children to use at break and lunchtimes, but have also built them, provided suitable flooring and even landscaped an overgrown area.

"We now have a wonderful area that the children are very proud of.”

A group of Year 5 children, Casey-Leigh, Alana, Lilly and Savannah, took on the project after the build and ensured that the summer houses were appropriate to the needs of the pupils, and the sheds now include a Buddy Base, a Reading Base, a Boardgames Base and a Mindfulness Base that are accessible to all the children during their break times.