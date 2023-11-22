Fletton primary school pupils get new reading sheds thanks to local firm
Children at a Peterborough primary school will be able to pick up a book and read in comfort thanks to a partnership with a local business.
Youngsters at Old Fletton School were invited to visit the new build of the Crown Canning Factory by ISG Builders and Project Management, on the old Pedigree Pet Foods site earlier this year. The children were given a guided tour around the project and learned about the environmental and economic impact the new factory would have on the area.
As part of this project the builders, ISG, offered to take on a project that would benefit the children of Old Fletton School. After much discussion, it
was decided that an area outside the Year 5/6 block of the school could do with a make over and the Old Fletton Neighbourhood Reading Sheds project was born.
Now the project has been completed – and there were celebrations at the school last week when the sheds were opened.
A spokesperson for the school said the new sheds had made a real difference for youngsters – with some of the children at the school getting involved in fitting the new buildings out.
The spokesperson said: “The builders have not only provided the beautiful summerhouses for the children to use at break and lunchtimes, but have also built them, provided suitable flooring and even landscaped an overgrown area.
"We now have a wonderful area that the children are very proud of.”
A group of Year 5 children, Casey-Leigh, Alana, Lilly and Savannah, took on the project after the build and ensured that the summer houses were appropriate to the needs of the pupils, and the sheds now include a Buddy Base, a Reading Base, a Boardgames Base and a Mindfulness Base that are accessible to all the children during their break times.
The school expressed their thanks to Neal and Ryan at ISG for their management of the project and the opportunity to visit the factory build, Miles Partitioning Industries Ltd, Floor Form, XL scaffolding Ltd and Ground Control for their generosity in supporting the project.