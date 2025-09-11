Family Action celebrates new chapter for Birchtree Pre-school at Dogsthorpe Infant School

Family Action, a national charity committed to strengthening families and communities, is proud to announce the successful relocation of Birchtree Pre-school to a new home within Dogsthorpe Infant School in Peterborough.

The move was celebrated with an Open Day last week, where families, professionals, and local partners explored the newly refurbished classroom and outdoor learning spaces. The event was attended by senior representatives from Hampton Academies Trust, the Local Authority’s Head of Early Years, and members of Family Action’s early years team, who came together to mark the occasion and show their support.

Birchtree Pre-school has a long-standing history of providing high-quality early years childcare to the Dogsthorpe community. Originally based at Dogsthorpe Methodist Church and run by a local committee, the pre-school came under the management of Family Action in 2017. Since then, it has continued to thrive, offering a nurturing and inclusive environment for children to learn, play, and grow.

Earlier this year, changes in church leadership meant the pre-school’s lease would end in August, prompting a proactive search for a new home. After exploring several local options, the team was thrilled to receive an offer from Dogsthorpe Infant School and Hampton Academies Trust to relocate into a dedicated classroom space on the school site.

The move took place over the summer holidays, with Birchtree staff working tirelessly to prepare the new setting in time for the autumn term. The pre-school officially reopened to children this week.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from Hampton Academies Trust and the Local Authority,” said Karen Woodcock, Family Action Early Years Manager. “In particular, I wish to thank Becky Waters, head teacher at Dogsthorpe Infant School, and her team for making us feel very welcome in our new home. It is fantastic to be able to welcome back the children and to invite new ones to join us in this lovely new setting. I am proud of our Birchtree staff team who have devoted so much time, energy and enthusiasm to making this move possible.”

Becky Waters, head teacher at Dogsthorpe Infant School, shared her excitement about the new partnership: "We are delighted to be able to offer Birchtree Pre-school a new home at Dogsthorpe Infant School. We are excited to work with them to support the families of Dogsthorpe. A new adventure for both of our settings!"

The new location offers enhanced opportunities for collaboration between the pre-school and the infant school, creating a seamless early years’ experience for local families and strengthening community ties.

Birchtree is one of five Family Action-run preschools in Peterborough, alongside Cygnets Pre-school at Hampton Children and Family Centre, Paston Fundays Pre-school at Honeyhill Community and Children's Centre, St. Michael's Ark Pre-school at St Michael’s Church School and Woodfield Park Pre School at The Charteris Centre. Together, these settings form a network of high-quality, inclusive early years provision across the city, supporting hundreds of families each year.

Families interested in childcare spaces at Birchtree Pre-school are encouraged to contact the team directly on 07724 657125. To find out more about Family Action visit Peterborough Pre-schools - Family Action