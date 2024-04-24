Empowering tomorrow's engineers: GPUTC students thrive at MACH 24 exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 19th April, the Greater Peterborough University Technical College (GPUTC) took a cohort of Year 9 and Year 11 students to the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the prestigious MACH 24 exhibition. MACH stands as a premier industry platform, connecting UK manufacturing engineers, decision-makers, buyers, and specifiers with the latest technology, equipment, services, and processes.

GPUTC is gearing up to introduce a T Level in Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacture starting September 2024. T Levels, equivalent to three A Levels, integrate real-world work placements, equipping students with practical skills and knowledge essential for success in today's competitive job market. Through collaboration with industry partners, aligned with our mission of "Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders: Cultivating Excellence in Our Youth," these excursions offer invaluable insights into STEM tech, preparing students for the future of industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, GPUTC's Director of Technologies Peter Kelley curated an extensive shopping list, of cutting-edge technology and educational resources. He highlighted “The MACH'24 exhibition allowed me to meet with suppliers of the equipment needed to deliver the T-Level in Engineering Design and Development for Manufacturing. This is industry standard equipment including HAAS milling machine, 1kw Laser Cutter, Bambu (rapid) 3D printers, PLC modules, Robotics competition equipment and more. Exciting times ahead!” This strategic allocation aims to provide students in Peterborough and beyond with access to state-of-the-art STEM learning experiences.

Selfie game Formula One edition! Our students strike a pose with the sleek F1 Aston Martin car.

Lee Mawby, Principal at GPUTC, emphasised the significance of such initiatives, stating, "By exposing our students to leading-edge industry platforms like MACH 24, we are nurturing their passion for STEM and empowering them with the skills needed to excel in the evolving landscape of technology and manufacturing."

Student feedback echoes this sentiment, with Travis one of our Year 11’s expressing, "I absolutely loved the visit to MACH 2024! It was a brilliant chance to see what the world of Engineering had to offer, and being able to talk to specialists and learn more about what they do was quite interesting! I would definitely go again given the opportunity."Our year 9’s equally had only positive things to say; Sidney's brief comment of "Cool" encapsulates the excitement and engagement experienced during the visit, while David shared, "I really enjoyed the day there were loads of cool exhibitions, and the machinery was very impressive. I would love to go again. In particular, I really like the Formula 1 in school area."Sam reflected on the experience, stating, "the MACH 24 visit was a pleasant experience and me and my friends had a good time learning about the different type of engineering."