Education IT Company Evolves

Jack Hunt IT Support has become PKAT IT Services, part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust family.

Officially formed in January 2023 after a successful ten plus years running as part of Jack Hunt IT Support, the PKAT IT Services team was launched to provide IT services to schools. The new company is bringing a keen focus on meeting customer needs, whilst at the same time allowing customers to adapt to the changing landscape in the ever-evolving field of educational technology.

“We offer support to all schools and academies that require start-up, ongoing or critical support. PKAT IT Services Offers training free training to schools for Online Safety and Cyber Security especially around the current Department of Education requirements” said Mr Jordan Smithson, PKAT Trust IT Services Manager.

Jordan explained: “Since the start of the year, PKAT IT Services has seen a huge increase in demand for educational IT support. The Department of Education’s legislations and guidelines are changing and the need for increasing IT safeguarding and cyber security is crucial for all educational facilities.”

PKAT IT Services Delivers IT Solutions for Schools

He said: “We have kept our prices competitive while still offering a professional platform of integral services needed to run a school. Keeping children safe in education is a key priority and IT now plays a crucial role in this part of education and one that cannot be underestimated.