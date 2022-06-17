The diversity seen in industry in Peterborough was celebrated at a special event at Peterborough College.
The Diversity in Industry day saw a range of employers and voluntary organisations in the city come together to help organisations recruit industry experts from all backgrounds, especially those from under-represented groups and for the college to support the employers to address their skills needs of the future.
Mayor of Peterborough cllr Alan Dowson and Mayoress cllr Shabina Qayyum were among those attending the day.
Alison Fox Executive Director Business Development Inspire Education Group, said: “It was an opportunity to showcase Inspire Education Group's commitment to work collaboratively to improve perceptions, overcome barriers to success and bust the myths associated with industries and trades. The keynote speakers spoke with passion and pride, sharing their learner journeys demonstrating personal achievements by overcoming challenges and exceeding expectations.”