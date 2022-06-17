Diversity in Peterborough industry celebrated at college event

Event held to improve perceptions, overcome barriers to success and bust myths

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:04 am
Mayor of Peterborough Alan Dowson, Mayoress Shabina Qayyum, assistant principal Gary McPartland with the construction team and senior leadership team at the opening of the Diversity in Education event at the Peterborough College.
The diversity seen in industry in Peterborough was celebrated at a special event at Peterborough College.

The Diversity in Industry day saw a range of employers and voluntary organisations in the city come together to help organisations recruit industry experts from all backgrounds, especially those from under-represented groups and for the college to support the employers to address their skills needs of the future.

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Alan Dowson and Mayoress cllr Shabina Qayyum were among those attending the day.

Alison Fox Executive Director Business Development Inspire Education Group, said: “It was an opportunity to showcase Inspire Education Group's commitment to work collaboratively to improve perceptions, overcome barriers to success and bust the myths associated with industries and trades. The keynote speakers spoke with passion and pride, sharing their learner journeys demonstrating personal achievements by overcoming challenges and exceeding expectations.”

PeterboroughAlan DowsonMayor